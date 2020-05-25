Jacqueline Jossa ‘secretly’ moved out after finding ‘messages from another woman’ on Dan Osborne’s phone

The couple are currently taking a break from their relationship

Jacqueline Jossa ‘secretly’ moved out after finding ‘messages from another woman’ on...

Jacqueline Jossa reportedly didn’t tell her husband Dan Osborne that she was moving to a new house.

The I’m A Celebrity star left with their two daughters, after feeling the marriage had become “unworkable” during lockdown in the UK.

Now a new report claims that the former Eastenders star “secretly” moved out, and signed a six-month lease on a new home, with rumours that Dan was messaging another woman.

“Jacqueline didn’t tell Dan where she was moving to. He thought it would be with her parents,” a source told the Sun.

“But instead she’s staying at another property and has signed a six-month lease.

“Dan’s sworn to her on so many occasions he’s going to change his ways but just can’t help himself messaging other women,” the insider added.

While Jacqueline is with her daughters Ella, 5, and Mia, 23 months, Dan has been with his son Teddy, 6, from a previous relationship.

After news broke of their split Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories to clear up rumours that the couple had broken up for good.

“I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other,” she wrote.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.