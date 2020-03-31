Jacqueline Jossa reveals she was cruelly trolled over her weight on EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she was cruelly trolled over her weight on EastEnders.
This led to the actress suffering very low self-esteem while playing Lauren Branning in the hit BBC soap.
Speaking to New! magazine, the I’m A Celebrity winner admitted that after joining the soap, aged just 17, she would search “fat Lauren Branning” online every day.
She said: “They called me the new fat Lauren. There were Facebook groups and all sorts about me.”
She continued: “I was literally Googling my name every single day or writing Lauren Branning fat or new Lauren Branning.”
“It was always negative and I would just be obsessed with reading forums and negative things about me.”
The news comes after Jacqueline recently teased her return to EastEnders.
During an Instagram Q&A, Jac was asked if she would ever play Lauren again, and she replied: “Maybe one day. She’s not dead yet.”