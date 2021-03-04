Jacqueline Jossa reveals she receives ‘vile’ online abuse ‘every single day without fail’

The actress called for trolls to be held accountable for their actions

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she receives “vile” online abuse “every single day without fail”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former EastEnders star shared a screenshot of a message she had received from a troll which read: “You’re getting fat.”

After fans flooded her DMs to send messages of support, the 28-year-old said: “I’m quite shocked at how many people are actually shocked at the abuse we get online, like the trolls.”

“It’s every single day. Every single day without fail there will be someone in the DMs being absolutely vile to me.”

“There will be someone in the DMs being absolutely vile to every single person that’s in the public eye, saying horrible things, getting into their brains,” the actress explained.

“There should be something that’s done about it. Even something as simple as showing a form of ID before you get a profile. We should all be held accountable for our actions.”

“We shouldn’t be able to make seven different accounts to abuse the same person, so something should be done about it.”

“I’m shocked that everyone is so surprised, it’s been going on for years,” the mum-of-three added.

Last month, Jacqueline shared some awful messages she received from an online troll, after modelling clothes on her Instagram Story.

The I’m A Celeb winner admitted she was feeling confident after recently losing weight, but said reading the cruel comments made her feel “terrible”.

“I let it get to me. It made me feel so terrible like my progress didn’t matter. That I was huge and all of it was a waste of time…”

“But I checked myself, found my strength and progress and I am honestly so proud of where I am at,” Jacqueline wrote. “I am enough. I am trying my best. And I am loved.”

