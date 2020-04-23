Jacqueline Jossa reveals plan to RETURN to EastEnders

Fans have been begging Jacqueline to reprise her role in the popular soap

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she plans to return to EastEnders within the next five years.

The 27-year-old played Lauren Branning in the popular soap from 2010 – 2018, and was a favourite amongst fans of the show.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jacqueline said: “I absolutely love EastEnders, love the people, the production and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart.”

“It doesn’t feel like it was a goodbye forever, definitely not, well not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday.”

“I could hobble back in on my walking stick one day,” she laughed.

When asked if there’s a possibility she could return to the soap within five years, Jacqueline replied: “I think that sounds better than me going back tomorrow, yes.”

Jacqueline officially left the soap in February 2018, when her character mysteriously disappeared following her sister Abi’s funeral.

Before she returns to the soap, the brunette beauty said she’s keen to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

“I have always been interested in singing and have always wanted to make music one day so definitely,” she said.

“I would love to do musicals and the West End is always something that I’ve wanted to do. I do want to get back to acting again but I would love to do a show where I could do a bit of everything first.”

