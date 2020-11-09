Jacqueline Jossa responds to pregnancy rumours

Jacquelina Jossa has responded to rumours that she is pregnant with her third child.

The actress shares two daughters with her husband Dan Osborne, Ella (5) and Mia (2).

The I’m A Celeb winner took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal that she had an upcoming announcement, asking fans to guess what they thought it was.

One follower guessed: “You’re pregnant,” with Jacqueline quickly shutting down the rumour.

“Lots of these,” she responded, “Nope, just chubby.”

The news comes after her husband Dan admitted that the couple would love to renew their vows, after their marriage was “tarnished” by negative stories.

“We want to renew our vows and do it properly this time. If we look back at our wedding pictures, it was amazing but since then there’s been so many negative things, it’s sort of tarnished it, so we both would like to renew our vows and put the past behind us and do it properly from there,” he said.

Over the past few years, Dan has been plagued by infidelity rumours, and has repeatedly denied claims that he’s been unfaithful.

Speaking to The Sun, he admitted to making mistakes in the past and not always being honest.

“I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me,” he said.

“I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.”