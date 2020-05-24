Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on ‘split’ from Dan Osborne

The actress said she "needs time"

Jacqueline Jossa has set the record straight about her marriage.

The I’m A Celebrity winner reportedly left her husband Dan Osborne this week during lockdown to “reassess” their relationship.

The former Eastenders actress had left the family home their share to move back in with her parents, taking the couple’s two daughters with her.

While the Sun had reported that the couple had “split” after months of “tension” in the wake of constant cheating rumours, Jacqueline told her followers the pair have not broken up.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote: “I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other.

“Change your head lines please. Thanks,” she added.

The couple have had a rocky relationship so far, plagued with rumours of Dan’s infedility.

But after winning I’m A Celebrity Jacqueline had said the couple were working on their relationship and were back on track.

