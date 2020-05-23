Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have split – after ‘tense’ few months

They have always had a turbulent relationship, plagued with cheating rumours, and now it looks like it’s all over between Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne.

The I’m A Celebrity star has reportedly moved out of their shared home, and brought daughters Ella, 5, and Mia, 1, with her.

The former EastEnders actress is said to have moved back in with her parents. While Dan, 28, is looking after his six-year-old son Teddy, whom he has from a previous relationship.

"Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space," a source told The Sun.

“There’s still a lot of love there but quite simply, Jacqueline needs some breathing space.

“It’s been an incredibly tense past few months and post-jungle Jacqueline has been in trauma dealing with all the speculation surrounding their relationship.”

It comes after the Queen of the jungle said she was “taking some time” out of Instagram.

“Holding back on posting as much recently just taking some time,” she wrote.

“Hope you are all good! Speak soon!”

