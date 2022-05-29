Jacob Elordi and Simone Ashley spark romance rumours at the Monaco Grand Prix

Jacob Elordi and Simone Ashley have sparked romance rumours.

The Euphoria star, 24, and the Bridgerton actress, 27, sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted hanging out together at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were approached for an interview with Sky Sports but declined.

Jacob and Simone also posed for photos alongside Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, and the trio met with Max Verstappen.

Taking to Twitter to react to the sighting, one fan wrote: “Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi WORLD STOP.”

Another tweeted: “simone and jacob my brain can’t comprehend.”

Jacob is best known for his role as Nate in the hit HBO series Euphoria, while Simone is best known for playing Olivia in Sex Education and Kate Sharma in Bridgerton.

