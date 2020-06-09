Jack Whitehall reveals fears over passing COVID-19 to his 80-year-old father

Jack Whitehall has admitted he was “terrified” he had passed COVID-19 to his 80-year-old father Michael back in March.

The comedian tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of lockdown in the UK, and was worried he had infected his elderly parents – as he had visited them just a few days before.

Speaking to Radio Times, Jack said: “We went over for dinner as the lockdown was just about to start. I have had Covid. I had it the first week of the lockdown.”

“I had every symptom, the whole situation. I had it quite badly, and then the rest of the people in my household had it as well.”

“At that point, I was absolutely ‘zero contact’. I had to be so careful, and was really careful not to leave the house, and to follow the guidelines in the right way.”

“I was really terrified that I’d seen Michael the week before and had no idea that I had it,” he continued.

“It was a very scary couple of weeks, not wanting to hear him cough on the other end of the phone.”

“I realise that a lot of people would have been going through that, and a lot of people are experiencing this right now, and how scared they must be. That feeling that you could give it to someone you love is totally overwhelming,” he added.