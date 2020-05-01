Jack Whitehall goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

Jack Whitehall has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The comedian publicly confirmed their romance by sharing a funny video of the couple pretended to be in a lift alongside Jack’s sister-in-law Tattie.

Jack captioned the video: “Day 38 of lockdown.”

Roxy also shared the video and wrote: “That annoying person who buzzed the lift back to the top floor @jackwhitehall.”

A host of celebrity friends flocked to the comment section, with Davina McCall, David Gardner and Ben Chilwell sharing laughing emojis.

Jack and Roxy started dating shortly before the UK went into lockdown, and they’re currently self-isolating together.

A source told The Sun: “Jack and Roxy are enjoying being in isolation together. It’s all very new but they’re in their own little bubble and things are perfect at the moment.”

“Being on lockdown in a honeymoon period is certainly one way to get to know each other quickly. But the more time they spend together the happier they seem.”

“Both have had their share of heartbreak and struggled a bit to find love. It’s time they had some luck.”

Roxy has a string of famous exes, and was previously linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jack has also been linked to a number of famous faces since he split from actress Gemma Chan in 2017 after six years together.

