Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy Horner welcome their first child together

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner have welcomed their first child together.

The comedian and the model, who have been dating for over two years, announced their pregnancy news back in May.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple were spotted leaving St Mary’s hospital in London with their newborn baby.

Jack and Roxie are living in a £17.5million, five-bedroom home in London’s Notting Hill.

The couple, who share a dog named Coco, shared their pregnancy news via Instagram back in May with sweet posts.

Jack wrote at the time: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived… 🎉🍾👶“