Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy Horner expecting their first child together

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner are expecting their first child together.

The comedian, who has been dating Roxy for over two years, shared the happy news with his Instagram followers on Sunday.

He wrote: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived… 🎉🍾👶“

Roxy also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “The best news to share… 🤍”

In an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine, the model revealed she sadly suffered a miscarriage last year.

She said: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.”

”I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was.”

”It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine,” the mum-to-be added.

Jack and Roxie, who share a dog named Coco, are living in a £17.5million, five-bedroom home in London’s Notting Hill.