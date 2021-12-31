Jack Osbourne proposes to girlfriend Aree Gearhart after two years of dating

Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart.

The 36-year-old, who is the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Thursday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Alongside a photo of Aree showing off her diamond ring, Jack continued: “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.”

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

The Fright Club star shares three children – Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3 – with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack’s mother Sharon publicly congratulated the couple on Instagram by writing: “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart.”

“We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

Jack and Aree were first linked in November 2019, when they were spotted holding hands at the American Music Awards.

