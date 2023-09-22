Jack Keating’s ex slams him in furious rant after going public with new girlfriend

Jack Keating’s ex Keely Iqbal has slammed him in furious rant after he went public with his new girlfriend.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing in Love Island 2022’s Casa Amor.

In March, the Love Island star shocked fans when he announced the birth of his first child – daughter named Maya Ann, whom he shares with Keely.

Earlier this week, Jack hard launched his new romance with Sophie Foard.

Keely has since slammed her ex via her Instagram Stories, claiming he introduced their six-month old Maya Ann to Sophie “without her permission”.

Sharing a photo of Jack and Sophie at the premiere of A Haunting in Venice, Keely alleged: “I was introduced to this girl the other day and not told who she was.”

“Jack’s entire family let my baby around this complete stranger without my permission after me and Jack agreed to not introduce partners to her early.”

“My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected.”

“Just so you all know, I did that entire pregnancy by myself without a penny or any help from Jack,” Keely continued to claim.

“The useless p***k just turned up on the day of labour and his family have been protecting him ever since.”

“And now my baby’s being introduced to random women he’s dated for two weeks,” she claimed. You were in Ibiza a few weeks ago mate s**gging everyone.”

Shifting her attention to Jack’s dad Ronan and step-mum Storm, Keely alleged: “@rokeating @stormykeating Letting this girl in your home while I was coming round with Maya?? Without asking if I’m okay with that?? Are you weird??”

Goss.ie has reached out to Jack’s representatives for comment.