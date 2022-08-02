Jack Keating spotted cosying up to fellow Love Island star

Jack Keating has sparked romance rumours with a fellow Love Island star.

The 23-year-old joined the latest series of the hit dating show during Casa Amor, but he was dumped from the villa just days later after failing to find a romantic connection.

The rugby player, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and his model ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, attended the Love Island wrap party in London on Monday night.

In photos published by MailOnline, Jack was spotted cosying up to Casa Amor’s Coco Lodge.

The pair walked hand-in-hand outside London’s ME Hotel, and Jack was also photographed with his hand on Coco’s waist.

Coco was also unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, as she was dumped by Andrew Le Page just days after they struck up a romance in Casa Amor.

Prior to the Love Island wrap party, Coco and Jack both appeared virtually at the #GossCountdown Show.

The pair spoke to Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan about their time in Casa Amor, and some of their most memorable moments on Love Island.

Watch the full #GossCountdown Show, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, below: