Jack Keating set to appear on ANOTHER dating show following his Love Island stint

Jack Keating is set to appear on ANOTHER dating show, following his recent Love Island stint.

The 23-year-old appeared on the latest season of the hit dating show, but was dumped from the villa just days later after failing to find a romantic connection.

But the Dubliner, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, has not given up on his quest to find love.

In an interview with The Irish Independent, Jack confirmed he has signed up for another ITV dating show in the hopes of meeting his dream girl.

The rugby player said: “I’m doing another TV show in the next couple of weeks. It’s also a dating show, but that’s all I can say for now.”

“I’ve just done Love Island so I feel like I can crack anything at this stage,” he added.

It comes after Jack recently revealed he signed up to celebrity dating app Raya.

He told The Irish Mirror last month: “I’m definitely still single and ready to mingle. I’m keeping my options open for sure. Actually my [Raya] application is still in the waiting stage. So Raya if you see this, please, come on.”

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.

Jack also revealed he has had a few people slide into his DMs since his Love Island stint.

He teased: “Yeah, there has been a couple of DMs, there’s been a few, that’s all I could say.”