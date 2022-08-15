Jack Keating reveals he’s signed up for celebrity dating app following Love Island stint

Jack Keating has revealed he’s signed up for celebrity dating app Raya.

The 23-year-old appeared on the latest season of Love Island, but was dumped from the villa days later after failing to find a romantic connection.

The Dubliner, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, has since applied for Raya in the hopes of finding love.

He told The Irish Mirror: “I’m definitely still single and ready to mingle. I’m keeping my options open for sure.

“Actually my [Raya] application is still in the waiting stage. So Raya if you see this, please, come on,” Jack laughed.

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.

Although he has not yet been accepted on Raya, Jack also revealed he has had a few people slide into his DMs since his Love Island stint.

The rugby player teased: “Yeah, there has been a couple of DMs, there’s been a few, that’s all I could say.”