Jack Grealish sends fans wild as he teases future I’m A Celeb appearance

Jack Grealish has sent fans wild as he teased a future I’m A Celeb appearance.

The England footballer revealed he would “love to do” I’m A Celeb in response to Ant and Dec trying to sign him up for next year.

When the eager hosts asked the 29-year-old England football player if he would consider coming to Australia, he responded with a video message.

In a video shared to Ant and Dec’s official X account, Dec said: “Jack Grealish. What do you think about Jack Grealish for next year?”

“I think Jack Grealish will be very very good,” admitted Ant, with Dec responding: “I asked Jack Grealish whether he will do the show. I said people had been suggesting him and this is what he said.”

Ant exclaimed: “Oh my God!” when Dec held up his phone to show what the football player had said.

Donning his Manchester City football kit, Jack said: “Hey guys, Jack here. I’ve heard that a few of you guys want to see me in the Jungle. I can’t lie, it is something that I’d absolutely love to do.”

“It’s a show that I’ve watched, you know, for years and years, since I was little. And yeah, a show that I love.”

“I don’t know how I’d get on in there. I don’t think I’d be the best to be honest but yeah, I’d give it a go,” Jack confessed.

He clarified: “Obviously not this year – I don’t think Pep would be too happy if I ended up in there this year. But you know, never say never, it could happen one day.”

When the video concluded, Ant exclaimed, “Oh my God!” and the I’m A Celeb crew burst into applause chanting: “Oh my God! Jack Grealish. We love you Jack.”

Fans agreed with Ant and Dec’s enthusiasm as they agreed he’d be “brilliant to watch.”

Earlier this month, Jack Grealish welcomed his first child with his childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood.

The couple shared the happy news via Instagram on Monday, with a photo of the newborn holding onto his finger.

The footballer captioned the sweet photo: “Mila Rose Grealish 🩵 27/09/24”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in July of this year.

The couple shared the happy news via Instagram, showing off Sasha’s growing baby bump.

Jack captioned his post, “Life’s biggest blessing 👶🏻,” while the mum-to-be wrote: “Half of me, half of you – beyond blessed ✨🤍🙏🏻.”