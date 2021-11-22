Jack Grealish breaks his silence on reports linking him to Amber Gill and Emily Atack

Jack Grealish has broken his silence on reports linking him to Amber Gill and Emily Atack.

Last week, The Sun reported that the Man City player was secretly dating Love Island star Amber and I’m A Celeb star Emily, amid his on-off romance with Sasha Attwood.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Jack wrote: “Please don’t believe everything you read in newspapers. The 2 biggest lies in newspapers.. ‘A source said’ ‘A close pal said.'”

It comes after Amber revealed she’s been receiving death threats over the story linking her to Jack.

The 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories last week: “After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and death threats.”

“I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

“The 2 false articles written about me have invited complete strangers to DM the most vile and intimidating things, and worse still threatened my life! Why??”

“Because they believe complete the rubbish written about me yesterday. So, I’m not going to just quietly ignore it,” she continued.

“For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be. And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectible, trophies for men!) How quickly you forget your OWN mental health campaign?? #bekind,” she added.