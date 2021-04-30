Jack Fowler breaks down in tears over the death of his friend after tragic accident

Jack Fowler breaks down in tears over the death of his friend...

Jack Fowler is mourning the loss of his close friend Kevin, after he died in a snorkelling accident on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Love Island star broke down in tears as shared the heartbreaking news with his followers.

“I lost one of my boys Kevin. He was one of the boys that was always enjoying life. He passed away through a snorkelling accident,” he said.

“We’re gonna set up a GoFundMe page because he passed in Ibiza, so we need to get him back.”

“I know the family and the friends and everyone that met him would be eternally grateful if we could help get him home.”

Jack then shared a link to the GoFundMe page, which has already raised over £37k.

The reality star also posted a touching tribute to Kevin, who had been living in Ibiza for two years, on his Instagram feed.

Sharing multiple photos of them together, Jack wrote: “I feel broken hearted with knowing your not here anymore Kev.”

“I remember when I first met you I knew you were going to be in my life for a long time.”

“I told you many times that people like you are so rare to find and that anyone who met you or had you in their life was extremely lucky.”

“We have so many memories together that I honestly will cherish for rest of my life.”

“I love you bro and I feel completely empty inside knowing I’m not going to see your piercing blue eyes, infectious smile or hear you contagious laugh anymore. im so sorry that it’s happened like this.”

“I really love you bro and I miss you so much already ❤️”

According to reports, Kevin was practising underwater photography with a friend in Punta Galera when he tragically drowned.

