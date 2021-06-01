The Love Island star is now dating Chloe's TOWIE co-star

Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Brockett breaks her silence on his new romance

Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Brockett has broken her silence on his new romance with Frankie Sims.

The TOWIE star recently split from Jack after an on-again off-again romance, and he has since confirmed he is dating her co-star Frankie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after Jack and Frankie went Instagram official, Chloe wrote: “Morning guys! I’ve had so many messages saying horrible things about Frankie and Jack..”

“I just wanted to say me and Jack haven’t been seeing each other for over a month, and Frankie owes me nothing! I wish them all the best,” she added.

Jack and Frankie sparked dating rumours last month after they were spotted looking cosy on a night-out together, before confirming their romance over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Frankie’s sister Demi shared a photo of the pair kissing on her Instagram Stories, writing: “They’re office after 2/3 years.”

Sharing another snap, Demi wrote: “I love yous. Official. Girlfriend & Boyfriend.”

Frankie also shared photos with her new beau to her Instagram feed.

She captioned the post: “Boyfriend material that’s what he says @jack_charlesf we were together in 2019 & we reunited in 2021 xx”.

Jack rose to fame on the hit dating show Love Island in 2018, which he won alongside Dani Dyer.

Frankie is best known for her appearances in The Only Way Is Essex.