Jack Fincham sparks romance rumours with TOWIE star Chloe Brockett

The rumoured couple were first romantically linked last year

Jack Fincham has sparked romance rumours with TOWIE star Chloe Brockett.

The Love Island star split from his girlfriend Connie O’Hara back in October, but it looks like he’s found love again.

The father-of-one shared a photo from a hot tub on Christmas Eve, with Chloe commenting: “Sort.”

The brunette beauty then also shared a snap from what appears to be the same hot tub, seemingly confirming their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chloé B (@chloebrockett)

Chloe is one of the newest cast members of The Only Way Is Essex, joining the popular series just last year.

The 20-year-old worked as a hairdresser and in a lip-filler clinic prior to joining the show, and previously dated TOWIE co-star Harry Lee.

Chloe and Jack were first romantically linked last year, with reports that Jack slid into her DMs following his split from Dani Dyer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chloé B (@chloebrockett)

Explaining what happened to OK! Magazine at the time, Chloe said: “It was so annoying – me and Jack are part of the same management.

“So when I signed up he messaged me on Instagram, just a really nice message saying: ‘Welcome to the family, you’ll really like them.’

“That was it. That was the true story,” she added.