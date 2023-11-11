Jack Fincham makes heartbreaking confession about ex Dani Dyer after revealing his secret drug addiction

Jack Fincham has admitted his secret drug addiction meant he couldn’t be “the person” for his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

The former couple won the hearts of the nation when they won Love Island back in 2018, but the pair sadly split just nine months after leaving the villa.

Jack has since revealed he was struggling with crippling anxiety at the time, and self-medicated with Class A drugs including cocaine, as well as xanax and diazepam.

Speaking to The Sun about his relationship with Dani, the 31-year-old said: “Look, I love her, we had a fantastic time.

“She is an amazing person. I’m so happy for her and Jarrod – she’s got two or three kids now I think and that’s amazing. She’ll be an amazing mum.

“I just clearly would never have been the person for her – for that – at this stage.”

Following their split, Dani reunited with her previous boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The couple went on to welcome a baby boy named Santiago in January 2021.

However, the pair parted ways just months later when Sammy was jailed for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

Dani has since found love with West Ham United player Jarrod Bowen.

The happy couple welcomed twin daughters, named Summer and Star, in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Jack has been sober since August, after being arrested three times for drug-driving.

In October, the reality star was handed a 36-month driving ban and given 60 hours’ community service for drug-driving, which prompted him to turn a corner.

While he was recently linked to Chloe Brockett, Jack said he’s hesitant to get into a relationship right now as he needs to focus on his recovery.

“I need to work on myself now,” he said.

“I’ve always worried about bringing other people down.

“That’s why I wouldn’t entertain getting a girlfriend until I feel like I’m in a place in my life, and my head, that I’m happy with.”