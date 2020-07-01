Ivan Yates to step down from full-time broadcasting

The broadcaster presents his own show on Newstalk and hosts The Tonight Show on Virgin Media

Ivan Yates is reportedly stepping down from full-time broadcasting at the end of this month.

According to the Irish Mirror, the news was confirmed in an email sent to Newstalk staff today.

It’s believed Ivan is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at the end of July, as he plans to move to Enniscorthy with his wife.

The email read: “I am writing to inform you that Ivan Yates will be stepping down from his role as presenter of The Hard Shoulder at the end of the month.”

“Ivan has decided to step back from full-time broadcasting and he and his wife are moving home to live in Enniscorthy.”

His replacement is expected to be announced later this summer.

Aside from hosting The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk every weekday, Ivan also co-presents The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper on Virgin Media.