ITV’s This Morning pulled off air following ‘security alert’

This Morning was pulled off air today, following a “security alert” near ITV studios.

According to MailOnline, staff were evacuated from the West London television studio after police were alerted to a suspicious item at Wood Lane, White City.

The channel was forced to pull a live episode of This Morning during an ad break, and cancelled the following programme Loose Women.

Instead, ITV played a pre-recorded tree-hugging segment with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.”

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.”

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”