The popular dating show will return to our screens this summer

ITV teases the return of Love Island by releasing promo clip

ITV has teased the return of Love Island by releasing a promo clip on social media.

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the show’s return, ITV released a short clip of a red jeep with the word ‘LOVE’ on the number plate this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

They cryptically captioned the post: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL 👀💕🏝 #LoveIsland.”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore also shared a photo of a red emergency button incased in glass, which said: “In case of Love Island – crack on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

The Irish TV presenter captioned the post: “This is not a drill #LoveIsland.”

The 35-year-old was spotted filming the show’s promo earlier this month with the same red jeep.

In a video shared by TikTok account @londonseen_, the Bray native was seen wearing a red jumpsuit as she filmed scenes with a number of different props.

The new series of Love Island is expected to kick off at the end of June, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before entering the villa.

The show will be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca, and Laura’s husband Iain Stirling will return as the show’s popular voiceover artist.

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too