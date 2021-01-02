ITV sparks hope Love Island will return this summer

Last year's summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Love Island bosses have officially opened applications for the next series, sparking hope the show will return this summer.

The summer series of Love Island was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ITV are hoping to bring the show back in 2021.

On Love Island’s official Instagram page, bosses shared a link to the ITV website, which asks: “Have you got what it takes to be an Islander?”

The application form reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.”

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

The closing date for submitting an application form is 30 April 2021, and applicants must be 18 or over.

Interested in applying? Check out the full entry form here.