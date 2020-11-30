ITV share first look at their brand new dating show

ITV have shared the first look at their brand new dating show.

The Cabins is coming to ITV2 in January, and will see singletons ditch the dating apps and spend 24-hours in an intimate log cabin hoping to meet their perfect match.

The new series is set in the UK, with the stunning location featuring hot tubs, romantic fires and cosy outdoor seating.

According to the synopsis: “Our cast of singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

“From the moment they meet the couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins.

“After making it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”