ITV reveals Nella Rose’s future on I’m A Celeb – after being rushed to medics

ITV has revealed Nella Rose’s future on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Tuesday night, the social media star was chosen by the public to take on the latest trial, Dreaded Beds, with Frankie Dettori.

The stars were split into two rooms and placed in glass boxes filled with snakes.

Frankie was tasked with finding codes to shout out to Nella in the next room, so she could use the codes to unlock the boxes and win gold coins.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get on well in the trial, and finished with no coins to spend on treats for their campmates.

Following another pain-staking trial, it appears the pressures of the jungle affected Nella, as Ant and Dec revealed she had been ruled out the upcoming trial and was being seen by a medic.

An ITV spokesperson previously confirmed to MailOnline: “For medical reasons, Nella Rose is being treated by the show’s on-site medics and will be returning to camp shortly. As a result, she is exempt from the next trial.”

Now, it has been confirmed that after her visit to the medic, Nella has rejoined camp.

The spokesperson said: “During last night’s live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp.”