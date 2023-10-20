ITV releases first trailer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

ITV has released the first official trailer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

Stars who have been linked to the line-up so far include Josie Gibson, Denise Van Outen, Alan Halsall, Danny Cipriani and rapper Flava Flav.

The line-up is typically confirmed in October, with the series airing in November.

Ahead of the show’s return, the first official trailer shows hosts Ant and Dec running the “five-star” Jungle Retreat.

However, all is not as it seems, as the popular duo are seen readying a bath with mealworms, and pouring a cocktail fountain of disgusting, grey liquid.

A voiceover says: “Come away with us, far, far away into the heart of a tropical jungle.”

“Dream beneath the stars. Savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience.”

“Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.”

Ant is then seen raking something into the sand, which is later revealed as :”Get me out of he..,” before the iconic theme music plays as an outro.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.