The brand new series will air later this month

ITV release first trailer for The Masked Dancer UK

ITV has released the first trailer for The Masked Dancer UK.

The brand new series, hosted by Joel Dommett, will premiere on ITV later this month.

Like The Masked Singer, the show will see celebrity contestants perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

💃 GET READY for The Masked Dancer 🕺 We’ll be back on @ITV and @WeAreSTV this month for the first series of #MaskedDancerUK 🎭 for ONE WEEK ONLY 👀 12 new COSTUMES 🐓 1 new DETECTIVE @OtiMabuse 🕵️‍♀️ 7 nights of FUN 🤩@wossy @ThisisDavina @MoTheComedian @joeldommett pic.twitter.com/COdilb7cSZ — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) May 8, 2021

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross will be joined by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse to guess the character’s true identities.

Oti was announced as a judge back in March, replacing Rita Ora – who was on the judging panel for The Masked Singer.

At the time, the pro dancer said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.”

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show.”

“As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!!!”

