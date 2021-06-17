ITV publishes duty of care protocols ahead of Love Island’s return

Contestants will receive support before, during, and after the show

Before the return of Love Island later this month, ITV has published its duty of care protocols.

Bosses made huge changes to their duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants.

The popular reality show came under fire that year, after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis sadly took their own lives.

The newly improved welfare plans detail the support participants will receive before, during and after filming.

This year’s contestants will be offered “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” after the show, and will receive training on the impact of social media.

The process for all contributors involved on Love Island includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

Back in 2018, ITV appointed former Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Litchfield to independently review their duty of care processes, and help them enhance their support system.

Dr Litchfield commented: “Society’s appreciation of the importance of mental health and wellbeing has grown enormously in recent years and the pandemic has brought that into even sharper focus.”

“Reducing the risk of harm, where possible, is an imperative but promoting good mental health is also necessary. ITV’s evolving commitment to these issues, backed up by tangible action, is an example to others in the industry and beyond.”

You can read more about Love Island’s duty of care processes here.

The brand new series of Love Island will kick off on Virgin Media One on June 28 at 9pm.

Laura Whitmore is returning as host, and the line-up is yet to be announced.