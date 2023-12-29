ITV presenter convinced ‘terrified’ Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice during secret meeting

An ITV presenter reportedly convinced Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice during a secret meeting at her home.

The 42-year-old will return to host the programme in January alongside her new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

ITV confirmed the news this week, two months after Holly announced her shock exit from This Morning after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

Sources have since claimed Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together last year when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

Earlier this week, a source told The Sun: “Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return — she’s such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice.

“Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she’s on board. He’s sent a supportive message already.”

“Stephen signing up to the show was really what swayed it, and it’s obvious that Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend.

“He’s the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together.”

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.