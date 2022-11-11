ITV ‘pauses filming’ Ferne McCann’s reality show amid voice note scandal

ITV have reportedly paused filming Ferne McCann’s reality show.

In September, the 32-year-old was accused of sending “vile” and “nasty” voice messages about her longtime friend and former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers.

An Instagram account with the handle @ladywhistledown195 has since released another voice message, claiming it was sent by Ferne.

In the voice message, a women’s voice talks about Ferne’s ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins’ acid attack victim.

The anonymous account released the audio clip, and alleged: “This is the real Ferne talking about the acid victims.”

“This is disgusting and vile that she could ever talk about innocent victims. What a disgrace of a woman,” the account continued to claim.

@ladywhistledown195 claimed that the voice is that of Ferne’s, discussing the victim entering a beauty pageant and wearing a dress made from recycled headlines about the attack.

The woman’s voice says: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. The silly b**** has made a dress, a papier-mâché dress out of the newspaper cuttings from the event.”

“She’ll probably win it I’m not gonna lie, only because the event and the awards that she has entered or beauty competition, whatever it is, they’re probably loving all this free press for their event so they’ll probably fix it, she’ll win it.”

“She is one ugly f**king c***,” the woman’s voice continues.

Filming for Ferne’s ITVBe reality show First Time Mum has reportedly been paused amid the accusations.

A source told The UK Sun: “Ferne’s reputation is in tatters. ITV were due to start filming the next series of her show First Time Mum in the coming weeks but now it’s all up in the air.”

“Conversations are ongoing about when the show may resume filming in light of all that has gone on.”

“ITV have held talks with Ferne about the situation and they will continue to speak with her to see where they go from here.”

“They have worked with her for over a decade – from her early day on TOWIE, to I’m A Celebrity, and then First Time Mum – and want to see how this plays out.”

A close friend of Ferne’s also told the outlet: “Ferne is devastated by the content of these voice messages – it is part of an ongoing hate campaign.”

“This most recent one has been spliced together from different WhatsApp recordings.”

“The truth is that Ferne has huge sympathy with Arthur’s victims and what they’ve been through. She admires their courage.”

“The police are continuing their investigation into who is leaking and editing the messages,” Ferne’s friend continued.

Ferne shares five-year-old daughter Sunday with her ex-boyfriend Arthur.

In April 2017, he threw acid in a packed nightclub and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attack, which blinded two people and injured 18 others.

Ferne has since moved on and announced her engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines back in July.