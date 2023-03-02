ITV hit back at reports Jeremy Clarkson has been ‘axed’ from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

ITV have hit back at reports Jeremy Clarkson has been “axed” from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Earlier this week, ITV boss Carolyn McCall hinted that the upcoming season of the hit show, which is currently in production, will be Jeremy’ final series as the host.

Speaking after being awarded Variety’s International Media Woman of the Year, she explained: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for ITV clarified Carolyn’s comments, saying: “As we have said for several weeks, ITV is contractually committed to a further series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (which has now been recorded).”

“There are no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently as is typical with such shows where we make commissioning decisions on a series-by-series basis.”

“Therefore for the avoidance of doubt, neither Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? nor Jeremy Clarkson have been cancelled.”

Jeremy also took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to the reports.

He tweeted: “So many kind messages about today’s reports. But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

Jeremy’s role as host of the quiz show was thrown into question in December, after “disgusting” comments he made about Meghan Markle.

In a piece written for The UK Sun, the former Top Gear host wrote that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.

Jeremy also stated that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

The column sparked huge backlash, and was later deleted from The Sun’s website at Jeremy’s request.

It also became the UK’s most complained about article ever.

In a lengthy statement later shared to Instagram, Jeremy admitted his language in the column had been “disgraceful” and said he was “profoundly sorry”.