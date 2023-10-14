ITV flung into chaos after staff ‘found out about Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit through Instagram’

ITV was reportedly flung into chaos after staff first found out about Holly Willoughby’s departure from This Morning through Instagram.

On Tuesday evening, Holly announced her shock departure from This Morning after 14 years, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

In a statement, shared via Instagram, the TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

According to the Daily Mail, This Morning staff were “lost for words” when they found out Holly had quit the show via Instagram.

A staff member told the publication: “It has been one thing after another. It’s like a soap opera and that’s OK if you’re one of the highly-paid stars getting chauffeured to work and back, but if you’re grafting behind the scenes to keep things afloat, it’s incredibly frustrating.”

“Holly decides to leave, she puts it on Instagram. Imagine how that makes you feel. There were tears.”

“The team has been through so much in the last year. Many feel they are at the end of their tethers. It has been heartbreaking, and hard, to watch it all happen.”

Sources also claimed that the show’s editor Martin Frizell was entirely “left out” of conversations about Holly’s exit, as she instead turned to ITV’s Head of Daytime Emma Gormley.

“Despite Martin’s loyalty to Holly, he wasn’t in her inner sanctum when it really mattered.”

“He sided with her throughout the difficulties with Phil and besides, it’s his show, but instead Holly dealt with Emma over it all.”

“Martin always spoke so highly of Holly. He adored her and he was extremely loyal.”

“It’s the talk of ITV that he was told so late on. It doesn’t exactly seem overly respectful. What a way to treat an editor.”