ITV confirms return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV has confirmed the return of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The popular programme will be back on our screens on February 20, and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be joined by a virtual audience of 300 people.

So far, their impressive line-up of celebrity guests includes Jamie and Harry Redknapp, Gary Barlow, Davina McCall and Sir Mo Farah.

The telly hosts will bring back their usual segments, including Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Me Ear.

They will also slip into their Panda suits again, to pull off an epic prank at legendary toy store Hamleys.

