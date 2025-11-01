ITV confirms launch date for new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

The official return date for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has been unveiled.

In recent weeks, ITV have been teasing the return of their popular reality show, as it tends to premiere every November.

Ahead of the new series launch, the broadcaster has now confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be back on our screens later this month.

The team behind ITV recently took to social media to release their new advert with I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec.

The promotional video sees the Geordie duo celebrating that the festive season is almost here, by wearing matching Christmas jumpers patterned with spiders, bugs and the iconic gold stars from I’m A Celebrity.

The trailer later confirms that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will be returning to ITV on Sunday, November 16.

In an official statement, Ant exclaimed: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ is just weeks away!”

Dec agreed: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on 16th November!”

Following the exciting update, many I’m A Celebrity viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“Here we go again!!!!” one fan commented.

“This advert is absolutely mental I love it,” another praised.

“I bloody can’t wait for this to come back so excited,” a third viewer replied.

Although the cast lineup for this year’s series has yet to be announced, many stars have already been rumoured to be involved in I’m A Celebrity.

Spandau Ballet hitmaker Martin Kemp, TV legend Ruby Wax, model Christine McGuinness, former Lioness Alex Scott and previous Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have all been speculated about joining this year’s cast.

The celebrity lineup will be revealed in the coming days, ahead of the premiere of I’m A Celebrity on November 16.