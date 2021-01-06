ITV confirms Dancing On Ice WILL go ahead during lockdown – amid fears show would be cancelled

The show is set to return on January 17

ITV confirms Dancing On Ice WILL go ahead during lockdown – amid...

The upcoming season of Dancing On Ice will return to our screens next weekend, according to a spokesperson for the show.

Fans feared the popular ice-skating show would be cancelled, as the UK entered a strict national lockdown which means residents must stay at home with limited exceptions for the foreseeable.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, a spokesperson for the show confirmed it will still go ahead as planned, starting on January 17.

The spokesperson explained that the government has clarified that TV productions “can continue”, and that strict health and safety measures were put in place.

“We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines,” they stated.

According to the recent guidelines, people should work from home unless they can’t, with exemptions including training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & TV production.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show, while Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will reprise their roles as judges.

Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rufus Hound, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant will all compete on the ice.