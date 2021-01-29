ITV confirms Britain’s Got Talent has been axed for 2021

Britain’s Got Talent has been axed until 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following weeks of speculation, ITV confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon.

They said: “With our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately – move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.”

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.”

“Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned,” the statement concluded.

The news comes just days after BGT judge Amanda Holden addressed rumours the show was going to be cancelled this year.

Speaking on her Heart Radio show on Tuesday, Amanda said: “I personally think that we shouldn’t do it without the fifth judge, which is you guys.”

“We need the people behind us, it’s the one show where it does kind of suffer and I’ll be honest, we’ve been told it’s on hold, but then we’ve been told something different so I think it’s fluid.”

“I think there are still discussions going on because it’s a big old show and there are a lot of people who are employed behind the scenes so it’s one that needs to be discussed a bit more in length.”