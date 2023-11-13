ITV confirm the FULL line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our TV screens on Sunday, November 19.

A host of stars have already jetted Down Under ahead of their participation in the fan-favourite show.

Check out the full line-up here:

Danielle Harold – EastEnder actress

Danielle Harold is best known for her award-winning role as Lola Pearce-Brown on EastEnders.

Speaking ahead of her jungle experience, the actress said: “It’s definitely going to be nice to be myself and just have fun. The parts I have been playing have involved heavy stuff and to just be me is exciting. I am single and no ‘I am not looking for love’!”

“It’s been a crazy, crazy year and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous. This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see how I face up to my fears. I particularly don’t like rats. I have seen rats out in London and I hate them. It’s the thought of their teeth. People say they won’t harm me but I am like, ‘Have they been to the dentist?!’ I am so scared of them.” “I am not sure, however, how I will be with spiders or heights yet. I a

Fred Sirieix – First Dates star

Fred Sirieix is best known for appearing on Channel 4’s First Dates.

The French maître d’hôtel said: “I knew it was serious when I got the call [to appear on I’m A Celeb].”

“I got scared and I don’t like to be limited by fear. But then I thought, ‘Ok this is a challenge’ and I knew I wanted to do it. It’s a challenge to be away from my friends, family, comfort, only drinking water, no coffee, no wine, no mustard on my steak and – in fact – no steak! I am seeing this as a wellness retreat.”

“It’s an opportunity to get closer to myself inside my head and to see life through a different lens and in a place I feel uncomfortable.”

Grace Dent – MasterChef guest judge

Grace Dent is a newspaper food critic who has appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef UK.

Ahead of arriving in the Australian outback, she said: “Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread. But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.”

“I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!”

““Will I cook there? Yes, I am a practical cook but it is not cooking as we know it in the jungle. What makes food is herbs and spices and I am not going to have any ingredients. I don’t know how you are going to make an alligator’s foot taste delicious if there are no spices.”

“I can already imagine the dinner I am going to have the moment I get out. I am going to go to a really fancy restaurant and have something delicious, wearing a lovely dress.”

Jamie-Lynn Spears – Singer and actress

Jamie-Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, is a singer and actress.

Ahead of her jungle stint, the Zoey 101 star said: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously.”

“But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

““I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me.”

“I can take a lot of s**t and it doesn’t get me down, so I really think it’s a good quality to have in a place where a lot of stuff is thrown at you!”

Josie Gibson – This Morning presenter

You might recognise Josie Gibson from ITV’s This Morning.

The TV personality said: “Now I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is fast approaching, it’s sinking in and I am feeling anxious.”

“I keep thinking, ‘S**t, I am actually doing this’. I know I have taken on challenges for This Morning in the past but I don’t know if I’ve taken on too much here. It’s all becoming very real.”

“I am dreading the insects and it’s my biggest phobia. I also don’t like spiders and I freeze normally when I see one. My family thinks I am mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!”

Marvin Humes – JLS star

Marvin Humes is one quarter of popular boyband JLS.

The X Factor alum admitted: “When I first told [my wife] Rochelle, she thought I was doing a prank on her.”

“She thought I was nuts and she still can’t believe I’m doing it! This is the most daring thing I have ever done and I have never challenged myself this way before.”

“It’s one million per cent harder than performing on stage and I woke up with knots in my stomach this morning thinking about it.”

““But this programme has been on my bucket list for years. It’s the first time I’ve been asked to do it so I jumped at the opportunity.”

Nella Rose – Social media star

Nella Rose is a TV presenter and YouTuber.

Ahead of her stint in the Australian outback, she said: “My family have been laughing hysterically ever since I told them I was taking part.”

“And they asked me why I agreed to do this but I’ve been watching I’m A Celebrity ever since I was a child and I still remember Ian Wright locked up in a room with an Ostrich. It’s so iconic and it’s why I said ‘yes’ immediately.”

“I am scared of everything from red ants, tarantulas to rats or ostriches. A daddy long-legs once flew into my room and I moved out. I was living in my living room and so my family think I am in for a shock.”

“I am terrified but I’m trying to think of the bigger picture. In this life, you have to face up to your fears. Yes I might scream the whole time but I am going to think about feeding human beings and I am going to try my best.”

Nick Pickard – Hollyoaks actor

Nick Pickard is Hollyoaks’ longest-serving cast member.

The actor, best known for his role as Tony Hutchinson on the soap, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and as soon as I was approached, I said ‘yes.'”

“I am not quitting Hollyoaks to take part. My bosses have been really supportive of me doing it. “Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited.”

“I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show.”

“I love the ones where you climb up or jump for a star. And I like ones getting submerged in water. I can’t wait now! This is so out of my comfort zone and it’s the best show you can do.”

Nigel Farage – Politician

Nigel Farage is a GB News host and former leader of the Brexit Party.

The politician said: “I want to test myself. Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful. But I have never been tested in quite this way.”

“It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am. I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor.”

“The truth is after the banking issue I raised a few months ago, I was standing up for a million people who had lost their bank accounts, then winning at the TRIC awards, I am going in at a different stage of my career.”

Sam Thompson – Made in Chelsea star

Popular Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson was the final celebrity confirmed to appear in the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

He said: ““I tried to go camping recently but I had to go home at 10pm,” says Sam. “I was too cold!”

“But I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream. I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached.”

“In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show. Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them.”