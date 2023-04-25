ITV confirm new hosts of Big Brother

ITV have confirmed AJ Odudu and Will Best as the new hosts of Big Brother.

The pair will share hosting duties, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.

AJ and Will will also host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house.

AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.”

“Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile Will said: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Davina McCall presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

The highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.