ITV bosses ‘spend MILLIONS’ to sign HUGE stars for Celebrity Big Brother

ITV bosses have reportedly “spent millions’ on securing huge stars for Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother was confirmed to return to screens in October, with the new series set to air in the new year.

The show has been off the air for over six years now, and was previously presented by Emma Willis.

According to The Sun, the broadcaster has spent £2 million to book stars such as Louis Walsh, Sarah Ferguson and Rebekah Vardy.

A TV insider told the publication: “The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they’re considering.”

“They don’t just want big names in there — they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.”

“Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house — someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn’t afraid to say it.”

“These characters have delivered some of the most outstanding moments of Celebrity Big Brother in the past and they’ll want to produce those again. That means they may need to splash some cash to secure the people they have their eye on — but it’s a worthwhile investment.”

“They want this to be on a par with I’m A Celebrity, which has a similarly claustrophobic environment involving celebrities completing strange challenges under the glare of the public eye,” the source concluded.

This comes after a report revealed that Rebekah Vardy was “dropped” from the line-up after ITV’s interest was leaked.

It has been reported that ITV executives were set to offer the star big money to appear on the new series of the show.

However, since this news was leaked, a source told The UK Mirror: “Bosses were prepared to splash out on signing up Becky in the hope she’d dish all on the Wagatha Christie drama.”

“She was at the top of their lists but since the news leaked they have decided to explore other candidates.”

While no contestants have been confirmed for the celebrity version of Big Brother, a host of stars have been rumoured to be taking part.

