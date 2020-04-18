ITV bosses consider filming Love Island and I’m A Celeb in the UK – instead of Mallorca and Australia

This would make both shows so different!

ITV bosses consider filming Love Island and I’m A Celeb in the...

ITV bosses are reportedly considering filming Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in the UK this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also likely Love Island will be delayed by a few months, as the world’s current health crisis has cast doubt on the show’s usual start date in June.

Industry magazine Variety has reported: “It’s believed the 2020 summer edition could shoot somewhere in the UK rather than go overseas.”

“A similar scenario is being considered for ITV reality hit I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which shoots in Australia.”

“An August to September broadcast is on the cards for the programme, as prospects for Love Island’s traditional June-July outing seem virtually impossible given the production lockdown driven by the global pandemic.”

ITV bosses are keen for both shows to go ahead, as they rake in millions of viewers every year.