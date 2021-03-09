ITV boss teases I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here return to the Australian jungle

The series took place in Wales last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

ITV boss teases I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here return...

This year’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here will return to the Australian jungle if travel is possible, ITV bosses have revealed.

The popular series was filmed in Wales for the first time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite viewers loving the new camp location based on grounds of Gwrych Castle, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has said the show is “meant to be in Australia”.

Speaking as ITV published its group annual results, she said: “If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do.”

“We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle).”

Carolyn also confirmed Love Island’s return this summer, but the location of the hit dating show, usually filmed in Majorca, has not yet been confirmed.