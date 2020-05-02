ITV boss reveals the future of I’m A Celebrity amid the coronavirus pandemic

It was unclear whether the show would go ahead

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has revealed the 2020 plans for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It was unclear whether the popular reality series would go ahead this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the telly chief has confirmed that plans are in place for the 2020 series to go ahead.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival via video link, the ITV boss confirmed it is likely that the show will film in Australia this December.

However, Kevin added that the ITV team are looking for alternatives if this is not possible.

Last month, The Sun reported that the I’m A Celebrity crew were told that they’ll be filming in Australia as scheduled.

Celebrities are also being lined up as usual, with former Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona at the top of bookers’ list.

A TV source said: “ITV are certain lockdown will be well over by the time I’m A Celeb normally starts which is in November.”

They continued: “Every year it’s a ratings smash and this year will more than likely be even bigger as the public will be desperate for some fresh and uplifting TV.”

“ITV have started hiring crew as well as advertising for them Down Under.”

“And bookers are still on the case with celebrities, holding meetings on the likes of Zoom.”

Meanwhile, ITV’s other hit show Love Island is under threat, as Kevin Lygo said Islanders “slavering over each other” might send out the wrong message during a time of social-distancing.

During the Edinburgh Television Festival, he said: “We’re approaching the moment of is it feasible? Will Majorca open its doors?”

“What signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everyone is crammed together slavering over each other, and the rest of the world is told not to go near anyone in the park?”

Kevin also dismissed reports that the show will be filmed in the UK as an alternative to its regular Majorcan villa.

