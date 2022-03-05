ITV boss confirms major change to this year’s series of Love Island

It’s official: Love Island will be filmed from a brand new villa this year.

The popular programme has been filmed at the same property in Majorca for five years, but bosses are on the hunt for a new place to house this year’s contestants.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, confirmed the news to PA Media, and said the new villa will be “marvellous”.

The ITV boss said: “We are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous.”

When asked where the new villa will be located, he added: “Yes, it is going to be in Majorca. It is going to be a great one [series].”

Back in January, The Sun reported that ITV bosses were on the hunt for a new Love Island villa.

A TV insider told the publication: “ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.”

“Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east.”

“Now they’re considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show.”

“Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.”

“For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show,” the source added.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won last year’s show, and the couple have since moved in together.

The change of location for Love Island 2022 comes after Irish presenter Laura Whitmore shut down reports she was set to be replaced as the host of the show.

This year’s show is set to be the longest ever series, as contestants have been told they must be available to film for 10 consecutive weeks.

Love Island usually runs for eight weeks every summer, but it looks like ITV has decided to extend the series by two weeks.

On the application form, the eligibility requirements state: “You must be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of ten consecutive weeks.”

Applications for the 2022 series of Love Island opened in January, and candidates must be at least 18-years-old to take part in the show.