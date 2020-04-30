ITV boss casts doubt on Love Island going ahead this year

Looks like Love Island could be cancelled for good this year...

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has cast serious doubt on Love Island going ahead this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was previously reported that bosses were confidant about the show going ahead later this summer, but now it looks like the show might be axed for 2020.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Kevin said: “We’re approaching the moment of is it feasible? Will Majorca open its doors?”

“What signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everyone is crammed together slavering over each other, and the rest of the world is told not to go near anyone in the park?”

Kevin also denied reports that the show could be filmed in the UK this year, instead of Majorca.

The news comes after The Sun reported that Love Island bosses have received a record number of applications for this year’s series.

An insider said: “Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown. Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.”

“Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28-year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands.”

“Once candidates have been whittled down to a shortlist, they’ll be interviewed face-to-face,” the source added.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: