ITV bleep out ‘awkward’ comment about Maya Jama and Stormzy at the 2023 BRIT Awards

ITV bleeped out an “awkward” comment about Maya Jama and Stormzy at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The former couple split in August 2019 after four years together, amid claims the rapper had been unfaithful.

The pair both attended the 2023 BRITs, which took place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Kid Harpoon was awarded Songwriter of the Year at the ceremony, and made a speech as Harry Styles accepted the award for British Album of the Year for his third studio album Harry’s House.

During his speech, the 40-year-old began telling the audience he had promised his wife that “tonight they could act like Maya Jama and Stormzy in the olden days…”

ITV proceeded to blur out the remainder of the artist’s speech – leaving people puzzled as to what he said next.

Viewers took to Twitter to point out how awkward it must have been for the exes, who were in the same room during the incident.

One Twitter user wrote: “can’t believe they made that joke in front of both stormzy and maya😭,” while a second said: “Man said Stormzy and Maya like back and the day and ruined it all.”

A third chimed in: “ITV bleeping out Kid Harpoon’s comment of Maya and Stormzy lol.”

A fourth tweeted: “Literally no need to say that comment of Maya and Stormzy…”

