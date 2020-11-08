ITV announce the celeb campmates joining I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here

The official line-up is in

ITV announce the celeb campmates joining I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s full celebrity line-up has been confirmed ahead of the series return.

The popular show will finally return to our screens on Sunday, November 15, with the camp located in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

After weeks of speculation, here is the official line-up for the highly anticipated series return:

Mo Farah – Olympic gold medallist

AJ Pritchard – Professional dancer

Jessica Plummer – EastEnders star

Vernon Kay – TV Presenter

Shane Richie – EastEnders star

Hollie Arnold – Paralympian

Jordan North – Radio DJ

Beverley Callard – Coronation Street star

Giovanna Fletcher – Author and podcaster

Victoria Derbyshire – Broadcaster