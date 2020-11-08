ITV announce the celeb campmates joining I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s full celebrity line-up has been confirmed ahead of the series return.
The popular show will finally return to our screens on Sunday, November 15, with the camp located in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
After weeks of speculation, here is the official line-up for the highly anticipated series return:
Mo Farah – Olympic gold medallist
AJ Pritchard – Professional dancer
Jessica Plummer – EastEnders star
Vernon Kay – TV Presenter
Shane Richie – EastEnders star
Hollie Arnold – Paralympian
Jordan North – Radio DJ
Beverley Callard – Coronation Street star
Giovanna Fletcher – Author and podcaster
Victoria Derbyshire – Broadcaster